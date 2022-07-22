Easy Shipping Offers Secure Storage Solutions to Household and Commercial Clients Across the UK

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2022 -- Easy Shipping, a renowned removals company, offers storage solutions to household and commercial clients across the UK. They have a wide range of storage options, including containerised storage, racked storage and bulk storage. The company has a large fleet of storage containers and vehicles which are used to store and transport the belongings of their clients. The company has a team of experienced and professional storage experts who are always ready to assist their clients in their storage needs.



They understand the importance of accessibility and ease of use and encourage clients to use their cutting-edge facilities as per their requirements. They ensure all possessions remain safe, dry, and securely stored. The units are designed with the customer in mind to make moving and storing as easy as possible. Individuals and businesses looking to store items in a secure location can go to Easy Shipping's website for more information.



A representative for the company stated, "Whether you have a few boxes of personal items or large pieces of furniture, we can store them safely and securely. We offer both long and short-term storage with full inventory which provides you with flexibility. All of our storage units are fully insured, secure, alarmed and CCTV monitored. Rest assured that all of your belongings are in safe and capable hands. Whatever the need, we can provide a storage solution that suits your needs."



Easy Shipping is one of the most prominent house removals companies in Surrey. The company is dedicated to consistently supporting people's needs as they change and grow, providing a bespoke solution for all types of houses and workplaces across the globe. The organisation plans properly and uses its experience to overcome delays or access challenges, especially in tricky situations or inclement weather. The company has steadily built a great reputation over the years due to an understanding of customers' requirements, and a friendly approach.



About Easy Shipping

Easy Shipping is an award-winning national and international relocation, removals, storage, shipping and packing service provider situated in London. Their reputation as movers and shippers is built on providing exemplary services to private clients and businesses across the UK, Europe and internationally. They have a large fleet of vehicles and services crew to handle any kind of move across the world. With their exceptional service and professionalism, Easy Shipping was named Packer of the Year at the Movers & Storers Show in 2018 and 2019.



