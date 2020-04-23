Easy Sleep Tips for a Potentially Stronger Immune System

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2020 -- A few simple tips can help with improving sleep quality, starting with the sleep environment. Make sure the room temperature stays cool so that the air circulates and keeps the body cool. Consider getting rid of any electronic noise or lighting that may interrupt sleep.



Although commonly done when waking up, a bedtime stretch may be helpful. The clothes worn to bed may also affect the quality of sleep so it may be a good idea to stick to fabrics such as cotton or linen that allow air to circulate. A cup of caffeine-free tea will help with winding down.



The mattress should be one that fits the body and offers the right amount of support regardless of which position a person prefers to sleep in. Depending on the favorite sleep position, the pillow should also be one that provides comfort. Breathable bed linens are also essential.



About Brickell Mattress

Brickell Mattress is devoted to redefining the bed or mattress shopping experience by welcoming clients in a relaxed environment where the focus is ease and assurance. Each specialist has a minimum of five years experience in the industry and is highly trained in providing customers comprehensive information on the science of sleep and mattresses by some of the world's most acclaimed top mattresses brands including English luxury bed maker Vispring, Swedish manufacturer Hästens, and Carpe Diem Beds of Sweden. For additional information please call 305-326-4000, check out the website at www.brickellmattress.com or visit Brickell Mattress at 1030 SW 8th Street in the heart of Miami.