Easy Small Business Loans Introduced

Fishkill, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Small business loans in today’s world could mean pounding paperwork and a chain of command that can seem forever to get through. Mt. Beacon Consulting, a New York based loans facilitator works to trash the stereotype and give customers the real advantage of working with the loan experts in the market. The company which is currently associated with a growing network of nationwide lenders takes its pride from the fact that when it comes to helping borrowers get loans, there is no discrimination whatsoever.



Even those who don’t enjoy a glorious credit history can access small business loans using the services of this company. In fact, the company is so well rooted in the business of providing loans is that it has helped a California based nonprofit organization acquire $125,000 to take care of working capital and expansion needs. Mt. Beacon Consulting has plenty of other such examples to quote which goes to show the kind of reach and access it has in the lending market.



Small business entrepreneurs usually get on a rough start when it comes to finding funds because none of the conventional type lending houses are willing to use their resources to make funding possible. Mt. Beacon Consulting is different as it uses the leverage it has in the market and extends the benefit of quick funding to its customers. It has and continues to help small business owners make their dreams come true by helping them get access to money. The company is adept at arranging small business loans and is very accommodative when it comes to accepting applications. The businesses we help are U.S. [including Puerto Rico and Hawaii] and Canada. To know more, log onto http://mtbeacon.com/small-business-loans".





Media Contact

Mount Beacon Consulting

845-231-2363

982 Main Street

Ste 4 #282

Fishkill, New York 12524