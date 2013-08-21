Easy Tips for College Students on Keeping Bed Bug Free

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- As prepared as a college student might be, most never consider bed bugs as part of college life. A recent survey conducted by the NPMA found that 47% of bed bug exterminators reported frequent exterminations at colleges and universities.



Where can bed bug infestations come from?



- College dormitories/bedrooms/laundry areas

- Recent travel/hotel stays

- Classrooms particularly those with upholstered chairs/carpeting

- Student lounges

- Public transportation

- Waiting rooms

- Communal hangers/closets

- Backpacks left on floors or near others

- Used cardboard boxes

- Hospital/clinic waiting areas

- Second hand furniture

- Second hand electronics

- Second hand clothing

- Second hand luggage

- Items left behind by previous students



Once a bed bug infestation takes hold, it will easily spread from one dorm room to an entire floor in under a month – this also includes rooms on the floors above and below the infestation.



How to Keep Yourself Bed Bug Free While at University



- Ask your college rep or RA what bed bug infestation action plan is in place prior to your arrival. You want to know that they will know what to do in the event of a bed bug infestation.

- Arm yourself with the right tools - part of the successful fight against bed bug exterminating is equipping yourself with effective bed bug exterminator products as well as not making conditions ripe for infestations. Bed Bug 911™ is unsurpassed in service offerings and in the manufacturing of GREEN 100% effective bed bug products.

- Bed bugs love a hoarder. Don’t let piles sit and learn to maximize you space by minimizing clutter.

- Spring for some caulk, seal gaps around switch plates, light sockets, pipes, sinks and walls. If you notice large cracks in walls or at the base of plumbing notify facilities immediately to have them sealed.

- When entering your dorm room for the first time carefully inspect the mattress and the areas around the bed and bed hardware and furniture. Check to see if there are there any bloodstains on the mattress. Carefully inspect the perimeter around the bed and bed mattress cover frame itself.

- Arm yourself with a product like BedBug911™ 3oz travel spray or our 24 oz BedBug911™ Exterminator spray. Regular use of these products around your bed or the public areas mentioned above will keep you bed bug free and will stop the spread.

- Buy white or light colored bedding so you will always have a visual alert. Bed bugs leave tale-tell stains.

- Buy a superior quality bed bug mattress encasement or mattress cover. Our luxurious and durable Hygea Natural mattress covers are hypoallergenic, allergy free, dust mite free bedding that will protect you from bed bugs, bed bug bites; dust mites. They are also fire retardant, waterproof and machine washable. We manufacture our own bed bug mattress protectors, they are made of a luxurious, durable and stretchable material and feature patented locking secure zippers that keep bed bugs out.



About Bed Bug 911™

Bed Bug 911™, the sister company of Home Clean Home, Inc., is a full service contract maintenance firm, is a leading bed bug products manufacturer and bed bug preparation and extermination company offering bed bug solutions to residential and commercial customers. Founded by Nicole Levine a single mom, the company provides “one-stop-shop” solutions with an array of green commercial and residential cleaning products as well as bed bug maintenance control products.



Home Clean Home Inc., BedBug911™ and Hygea Natural™, Inc. are Woman-Owned (WBE Certified) Corps. Home Clean Home, has made the 2013 Inc. 500|5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This achievement puts us in rarefied company like Microsoft, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Jamba Juice, Oracle, and Zappos. Also we’ve been selected as one of the “Top Businesses 2013” by Diversity Business.com and in 2011 Nicole Levine, our founder was recognized as the Businesswoman of the Year by The New Independent Democrats.