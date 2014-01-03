Easy to Install and Simple to Use Free Random Name Generator at Download.com

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- The Random Name Generator is a software that allows users to generate random names. They can simply download the software and generate innumerable numbers with various options. The users just have to choose how many names they want to generate. Users can create random first names, random first and last names, random first, last and middle initials. Names can be chosen according to the gender – male, female or both. A drop down box would allow users to choose the name. The software also allows users to get random names by Geographical locations such as American, Japanese, Chinese, Asians, etc. The users can select only one geographic category per selection.



The Free Random Name Generator can be downloaded free of cost from download.cnet.com. The generator also has an option where specific addresses and telephone information can be included. The users can use any combination of the above mentioned features such as an American male with a Japanese address and phone number or an Australian female with a Chinese address and phone number. There are limitless combinations that can be used here. It can be simply downloaded and installed onto PC or laptop. This tool is extremely useful for people who are into fiction writing or movie making who need to name their characters in their story line.



To download the Free Random Name Generator visit http://download.cnet.com/Free-Random-Name-Generator/3000-20411_4-76047999.html



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