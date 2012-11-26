Easy-to-Use 1099-MISC Software from Halfpricesoft.com for 2012/2013 Tax Season

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- 1099-misc form is used to report the payment to vendors, contractors and other. Business owners need to provide the recipient with his or her copy of the Form 1099-MISC by January 31. Payroll and tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com released the new 1099-misc and W-2 software, ezW2, with new features to simplifies the tax forms reports.



Designed with simplicity in mind, the new graphic interface of ezW2 software is easy-to-use and intuitive. Halfpricesoft.com software developers hope it can speed up 1099-misc and W-2 form reporting for users who may have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.



The new features inside the latest version W-2 and 1099 software includes:



- New Year 2012 W2 and W3 Forms

- New Year 2012 1099-misc and 1096 Forms

- Blank paper printing of recipient copies of Form 1099s and w2

- SSA-approved blank paper printing of W-2 copy A and W-3

- New Electronic Filing feature, which generate IRS and SSA E-File (Electronic Filing) submissions for W-2 and 1099-MISC forms



"1099 and W-2 tax reporting should not be a nightmare for small businesses. We intentionally engineered this software for business owners who are not professional accountants and tax experts," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. "We believe small business software should be simple, reliable and affordable - so that business owners can focus their time and energy on running their businesses, not trying to figure out how to run the tax reporting software."



The new ezW2 software is compatible with the new Windows 8 system. It can run on Windows 7, XP, Me, 2003 and Vista system too. The trial version is available for free download at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp, with no obligation and no risk.



The main features of ezW2 2012 version include:



- Supports easy, fast entry on user's computer with no learning curve

- Prints unlimited W-2, W-3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms

- Supports unlimited payers and recipients

- Saves time and money by printing recipient copies on blank paper

- Print SSA-approved W-2 copy A and W-3 on blank white paper.

- Saves time by importing w-2 and 1099 data from cvs file

- Saves money with PDF printing

- e-file features



Priced from just from $39, ezW2 is an affordable W-2 and 1099-MIC form printing software solution for any business - no matter how small the business is. Other tax software from Halfpricesoft.com includes ezW2Correction to file W-2c and W-3c forms.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. To start the free test drive and learn more about the free offers, please visit: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.