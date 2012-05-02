Easy-to-use and Affordable: EzPaycheck Payroll Software Designed for Texas Small Business

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- Payroll software provider Halfpricesoft.com recently updated ezPaycheck software with new features to give Texas small business more control on paycheck processing. Now Texas start-ups can have the benefit of easy-to-use and affordable in-house payroll software designed especially for small firms with fewer than 20 employees.



The updates on ezPaycheck payroll software include:



- The latest Form 941 Employer’s QUARTERLY Federal Tax Return

- The new feature to add customized deductions to handle extra deduction and other local taxes

- Updated YTD feature that makes it easier for users to start ezPaycheck anytime in a year

- Improved graphic user interface that minimizes the learning curve



Available for just $89 per year ($59 to renew), ezPaycheck payroll software has remained at that affordable price since its initial release in 2005. The latest version of the software is more user-friendly than ever. It gives small businesses more options and flexibility in doing payroll, printing check and filing tax return.



“We intentionally engineered ezPaycheck payroll tax software for those end-users who are not professional accountants and payroll tax expert, so small businesses can set up ezPaycheck quickly and easily," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com. “By adding this kind of flexibility to our payrolll software, ezPaycheck helps small businesses be more versatile, thereby enabling them to be more competitive.”



ezPaycheck 2012’s interface is so intuitive and user-friendly that first time users can start calculating payroll and printing paychecks immediately. The long learning curve typically associated with financial software is non-existent with ezPaycheck, even if the user does not have an accounting background.



- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.



- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.



-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.



- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.



- Supports Daily, Weekly, Biweekly, Semi-monthly and Monthly payroll periods. Features Report Functions, Print Functions, and Pay Stub Functions.



- 30 day free trial. No registration required and absolutely no obligation.



About Halfpricesoft.com and ezPaycheck payroll software

ezPaycheck is developed and distributed by Halfpricesoft.com, a Louisville, Ky.-based firm committed to creating affordable and easy-to-use financial software for small businesses. Additional small-business payroll software titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include w2 software, 1099 software, check printing software, employee time tracking software and barcode printing software.