Easy-to-Use W2 and 1099 Software: EzW2 from halfpricesoft.com for Users Without Accounting Background

Preparing, printing and filing 1099 and W-2 tax forms can be a pain for small business owners. Most business owners are not accountants and many do not have accountants on staff. Payroll tax software provider Halfpricesoft.com recently released the new 2013 edition of ezW2 software and offered small business owners another option to prepare, print and files w-2 and 1099 forms.



EzW2 software was designed with simplicity in mind. The updates of the new edition include the form level help button. And the improved interface for ezW2 2012 is so straightforward and user-friendly that first time users without an accounting background can start preparing tax forms immediately after installation.



"We intentionally engineered this W2 and 1099 software for business owners who are not professional accountants and payroll tax experts," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believe small business payroll and tax software should be simple, reliable and affordable. Many good ideas of ezW2 software are from our customers."



A free trial version is available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. Users download it with no cost and no obligation.



W2 and 1099 printing software highlights:



(1) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away.

(2) EzW2 can print all W-2 forms on white paper. The substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.

(3) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets.

(4) EzW2 can print 1099-MISC and 1096 Forms.

(5) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(6) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification.

(7) Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(8) Support optional PDF feature and e-file feature.



Priced from $39, ezW2 is affordable for any businesses. No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the test drive of ezW2 software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.