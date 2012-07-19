Easy-to-use W2 and 1099 Software Updated for Churches And Non-profits

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Non-profits and small businesses that need to print or re-print tax form W2 and 1099 can try ezW2 software from halfpricesoft.com. This new W2 1099 form preparing and printing is designed for easy use by business owners and managers — no IT professional needed. And it is priced low enough that any size business can afford it. Additionally, customers can try the software without cost or obligation for an unlimited amount of time.



“Small business owners should be spending their time growing their business, not trying to learn software or preparing tax forms by hand,” said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We created ezW2 to make that possible. Customers can start running W2 and 1099 as soon as the software is installed - no learning curve, no wasted time.”



At the request of its customers, software developer Halfpricesoft.com also added the new download links to ezW2’s download page: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp All versions from 2007 to current are now available.



ezW2 software supports forms w2 and w3. It also save user money and time by printing the SSA approved laser substitute forms W2 copy A and W3 on the plain paper. ezW2 is compatible with Windows 7 system, 32-bit or 64-bit. It can run on Windows XP, Me, 2003 and Vista system too. Now even the smallest of businesses can benefits of this easy-to-use w2 filing software because ezW2 software



(1) EzW2 eliminates need for W2 Copy A and W3 by laser printing Social Security Administration-approved substitutes on plain white paper

(2) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(3) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(4) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(5) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(6)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(7) Support PDF feature

(8) Support e-file feature

(9) Affordable for any business: just $39



More controls and options in the new edition of ezW2 1099 and W2 filing software allow small business owners to better customize the software to fit their tax reporting needs and the way they work.



New customers can make sure ezW2 meets their needs by trying the software risk free. The trial version is fully functional and there is no time limit to the trial offer. The trial version of ezW2 is limited only by printing a “SAMPLE” or “DEMO” watermark on printed forms. To unlock the software for printing actual W2 and 1099 forms, customers simply purchase a license key online at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About Halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com develops and distributes a wide range of small business software titles that are affordable and easy-to-use, including ezW2. Additional titles available from Halfpricesoft.com include ezCheckPersonal, ezCheck Printing, QuickBooks Virtual Printer, ezPaycheck payroll and ezTimeSheet. The Halfpricesoft.com web site also contains resources and links to help small businesses with their payroll, accounting and tax reporting needs.