Easy Trash Removal: Roll off Dumpster Rentals Available Nationwide

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- From small-scale do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, cleaning out the garage or clearing debris from a commercial construction jobsite, taking out the trash just got a little easier. Roll Off Dumpster Rentals announced today the expansion of its service offerings. Now, affordable construction and residential dumpster services are available nationwide, including Hawaii and the District of Columbia. Customers can order services by calling toll free (888) 813-6754 or requesting quotes on the company’s improved website (http://www.rolloffdumpsterrentals.net/).



“We focus on affordable waste disposal solutions that make debris removal easy, for any size project,” says Steve Forshami, Roll Off Dumpster Rentals sales manager. “Our streamlined ordering process gives consumers access to roll off dumpsters in a matter of minutes.”



Customers seeking dumpster services can search by city or state on the Roll Off Dumpster Rentals website. The company offers several dumpster sizes:



- 10-Yard Dumpster (12 x 8 x 4) holds 10 yards of cubic trash, ideal for small DIY projects

- 20-Yard Dumpster (22 x 8 x 4) holds 20 yards of cubic trash; suited for remodeling or small construction projects

- 30-Yard Dumpster (22 x 8 x 6) holds 30 yards of cubic trash; typically used for demolition, roof removal or large landscaping projects

- 40-Yard Dumpster (22 x 8 x 7) holds 40 yards of cubic trash; typically used for large-scale commercial, construction or demolition projects



As a unit of volume, 1 cubic yard contains 27 cubic feet (1 x 1 x 1). Pricing for roll off dumpster rentals is determined by dumpster size and dumpster weight, once filled with trash and debris.



To find out more about roll off dumpster rentals or to order service, visit the company website (http://www.rolloffdumpsterrentals.net/).



About Roll Off Dumpster Rentals

Roll Off Dumpster Rentals provides waste disposal solutions to homes and businesses across the country. Call (888) 813-6754 for a free consultation or visit the company website.



Media Contact:

Steve Forshami

Roll Off Dumpster Rentals

E-mail: dumpsters@rolloffdumpsterrentals.net

Phone Number: (888) 813-6754