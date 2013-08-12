Easy Travel South Africa Give You the Chance to Win an Apple Mini iPad

Port Elizabeth, South Africa -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Travel insurance is forgotten by many people when they book their holiday but it is extremely important, a lot of people ignore the dangers of travelling without adequate insurance but can run into real trouble if their baggage gets delayed, lost, stolen or if they have a medical emergency and need treatment.



Travel agents sometimes try to "upsell" you on their insurance packages when you book your holiday but these are not always the best value, to get the best travel insurance deals it is always a good idea to shop around and compare the plans offered by various companies until you find the one that best fits your needs.



http://www.easytravelinsurance.co.za is a site which helps South Africans organise budget travel insurance, they offer insurance for customers travelling abroad on business, leisure and special student cover too. Easy Travel Insurance say on their site that they "provide a wide range of policies ideal for budget travellers, those requiring Schengen visas where travel insurance is compulsory, business travellers, leisure travellers, students, senior citizens as well as cover for foreigners visiting South Africa."



The site is very excited about a competition they are holding, the competition is for an Apple iPad Mini 16 GB WIFI and can be entered for free by simply joining the websites newsletter, further entries can then be earned by purchasing travel insurance, arranging car hire, etc. through the site. The compeition will be closing on the 31st October 2013 and is only open to South African residents who can enter for free and see the full terms and conditions here.



Easy Travel Insurance was set up by Ryan Smethurst, a South African entrepreneur and travel insurance consultant in 2012. The site is powered by Essential World Travel (Pty) Ltd trading as Travelinsure Travel Insurance, the first company in South Africa to enable clients to access cheaper insurance by receiving a quote and purchasing their travel insurance online.