Easy Video Press Review - How to Monetize Videos Using This Simple Wordpress Plugin

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Easy Video Press is a WordPress plugin that is the solution to all the bloggers out there who could not figure out how to add videos on their blog pages. Let's face it WordPress is one of the most easy to use and maintain platform for people who have a little technical knowledge of how to make a website. Additionally, WordPress is also an incredibly end reader friendly because of its simplicity and reliability. Nowadays many small business owners, online entrepreneurs and online marketers rely on WordPress as a platform to deliver information to their readers or customers. Where WordPress has its long list of advantages it also has a few drawback, one of which is the difficulty bloggers face when they want to add a video to their page. Videos can be an extremely effective marketing tool for online marketer and entrepreneurs, videos allow marketers to educate and engage people while entertaining them and inspiring them. A video can help increase a page’s stickiness which is a very important feature for any blog.



Videos are great yet not so great when the process of adding them to a WordPress blog page can make blog owners have a full blown panic attack. The process is quite complex and requires dealing with codes that only a selected few super genius bloggers have been able to master. There has long been a need for a WordPress Plugin to make the process easier. The creators of Easy Video Press faced the same problems as so many other bloggers out there yet the only difference is they set out to find a solution to this problem. The creators of this powerful and effective WordPress Plugin come from a background of being online entrepreneurs who make and sell WordPress blogs for a a living. They also claim to be “Wordpress Addicts”.



Easy Video Press WordPress Video plugin enables easy integration of videos with WordPress and the video player supports practically all video formats. It allows bloggers to customize the videos such as the color of the background, buttons or outline, change the size of the displayed video and allow full screen playing or configuring the player so that the video plays immediately when someone visits their blog post. Furthermore, it also helps users in Monetizing their Videos. For the ease of users the program comes with some short videos that will teach users how to use the Easy Video Press WordPress plugin to their advantage. The program is easy to use and quick to learn so the users will be able to implement the new changes to their blog fairly quickly.



This WordPress plugin is something every blogger needs to enhance the readers experience. Easy Video Press is currently available for a limited time special price.



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