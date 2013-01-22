Easy Video Suite New Next-Generation Video Marketing System Brings Speed and Ease to Video Marketers

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Josh Bartlett, creator of industry-leading video player called Easy Video Player, has recently launched Easy Video Suite, a premiere video marketing program designed with online marketing in mind. This innovative program allows businesses to easily record, publish, market and track the impact of their videos more efficiently than ever. Its advanced features allow for users to save time, attract a large audience, and quickly profit from utilizing video marketing effectively.



Designed by marketing professionals, Easy Video Suite provides an advanced and easy-to-use platform that encompasses all video marketing needs. It includes a n easily organized drag and drop dashboard featuring seamless S3 integration, video recording, playlists, split testing, buy buttons, call-to-actions for sales, video conversion, security, and the most advanced video marketing analytics available, among other features. Easy Video Suite gives marketers the ability to manage their videos and progress effectively and hassle-free.



Easy Video Suite provides a brand new and advanced alternative to traditional video programs, allowing for promotional videos to be uploaded quickly and to the proper audience. It is trusted by over 10,000 marketers, and is designed for use with many renowned online payment options, email marketing programs, and social media outlets. It is fully compatible with the iPad, iPhone, and HTML5, allowing for a wide range of prospective audiences and platform usages.



“Easy Video Suite has been absolutely integral to my business,” said Matt Wolfe, successful online marketer and long-term user of the Easy Video Player software. “I don’t know if I’d have a business today if I hadn’t started using Josh’s video software years ago.”



Josh Bartlett is known worldwide for creating products, information, and coaching designed to help people succeed in online business. He has successfully helped thousands of individuals and companies to utilize business and marketing skills to achieve success. Easy Video Suite is his newest project, designed to advance his previous Easy Video Player software that will help businesses in all aspects of video marketing.



To learn more, interested folks may visit Josh Bartlett's Official Easy Video Suite Website



About IMInfoHub.com

IMInfoHub provides essential information on internet marketing along with latest news and innovative products.



John Ng

IMInfoHub

Admin@iminfohub.com

http://www.iminfohub.com/product/easy-video-suite