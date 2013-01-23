Easy Video Suite Released with New and More Advanced Features

Little Egg Harbor, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2013 -- Easy Video Suite now brings more innovations for its privileged users. Using this popular video marketing software, users can easily create and convert videos that can help them in making huge amounts of profits.



With the latest additions made, users can create video pages through the simple drag and drop, simple, traffic getting, and video page creation. Also the video player creation lets the users drag and drop video players with the new advanced features.



Through the video event timeline, members of Easy Video Suite can add the buy buttons along with opt in forms all through drag and drop. With the video analytics option, users can view the most form of video stats and that too live!



Easy A/B testing allows the members of Easy Video Suite to create drag and drop split test in seconds. With the convert and upload option, videos can be converted at just a single click to a format that is ready to be uploaded on the web.



This is what the users of Easy Video Suite reviews had to say about the quality services being offered to them:



"EasyVideoSuite has been absolutely integral to my business. I don't know if I'd have a business today if I hadn't started using Josh's video software years ago,” Matt Wolfe.



"If you are doing video online, you are not doing the best you can if you are not using EasyVideoSuite just like me,” Mike Filsaime.



Easy Video Suite supports HTML5, iPad, iPhone and Android devices. Without any complicated processes, members can start working within minutes with the help of the training videos that are available.



Other features of Easy Video Suite include:



- Video recording

- Seamless S3 integration

- Add buy buttons and call-to-actions

- Video pages

- Live video marketing stats

- Video conversion

- Playlists

- Timed events

- Split testing

- Security

- SEO features

- Drag and drop



Those members who are not satisfied with the services being offered to them have nothing to worry about. Easy Video Suite offers a 100% No Questions Asked 60 Day Money Back Guarantee. Users have the option to avail this opportunity by asking for a refund from the support team of Easy Video Suite.



The users of Easy Video Suite can figure out who is interacting with their videos. They can also find out who are the people that are sharing their content on different social media websites and with all this revenue can be generated from the videos.



To experience and to gain more knowledge on Easy Video Suite, interested folks may visit http://seoworldsite.info/EasyVideo



Seoworldsite.info provides SEO solutions for small businesses.



