Easy Video Suite Review Bonus - Explodes the Video Marketing to the Next Level

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- Easy Video Suite is believed to be the first ever COMPLETE all-in-one video marketing tool. People have probably heard or seen the industry standard Easy Video Player or Easy Video Player 2.0 but Easy Video Suite is the new beast in the video industry. EVP was released in 2010 and almost instantly became the industry brand name for video marketing software. After that it changed the video marketing forever.



Josh Bartlett has come out with something truly revolutionary in the updated version of Easy Video Suite, a complete video marketing game changer.



The Easy Video Suite desktop app is one of the biggest time savers that anyone could of thought of. All one needs to do is record a quick video, drag and drop it into the Easy Video Desktop app and it automatically converts the video and uploads it into the Easy Video Suite command center. From there one can customize the video by editing it, segmenting which parts that they like and also framing the video with a professional looking design. The best part about this is that it looks like a lot of effort and time was put into the videos and everything but in reality it was all done it literally a matter of minutes.



Easy Video Suite provides a brand new and advanced alternative to traditional video programs, allowing for promotional videos to be uploaded quickly and to the proper audience. It is trusted by over 10,000 marketers, and is designed for use with many renowned online payment options, email marketing programs, and social media outlets. It is fully compatible with the iPad, iPhone, and HTML5, allowing for a wide range of prospective audiences and platform usages.



Interested folks are advised to Click Here to Visit Easy Video Suite Website



Easy Video Suite has been absolutely integral to the business,” said Matt Wolfe, successful online marketer and long-term user of the Easy Video Player software. “I don’t know if I’d have a business today if I hadn’t started using Josh’s video software years ago.”



Since its launch, the software has gone a long way to revolutionize the video marketing industry. This latest video software has seen great videos produced by Josh Bartlett makes it the best in the market applications. The latest version of Easy Video Suite software has been incredible so far and has greatly been applauded by its users.



For more information, interested folks are advised to visit Easy Video Suite official website.



About RebatesHut

RebatesHut provides unbiased and in-depth reviews of internet marketing software and digital products. Easy Video Suite review is the latest addition in the line.



Media Contact:

RebatesHut

info@rebateshut.com