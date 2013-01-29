Easy Video Suite Review by Benjamin Wakerfield

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Hype for Easy Video Suite, the follow up to Josh Bartlett's widely successful Easy Video Player series of video capture software, has been running high leading up to its release on Tuesday, January 15th. Benjaminwakerfield.com has one of the first reviews up on the product, and while not as glowing as some of its initial previews, the review site still recommends the product to affiliate marketers.



Like its predecessor, Easy Video Suite is designed to help affiliate marketers create video campaigns through its screen capture software, which also includes video editing, compression, uploading and tracking features.



Because Easy Video Suite's affiliate program is being heavily promoted, the Benjaminwakerfield.com review is notable for addressing some concerns evident with the program itself, and for helping existing users determine whether they should upgrade.



Benjaminwakerfield.com review praises Easy Video Suite's ease-of-use, especially as regards uploading many video files and tracking them simultaneously, though noting that the editing options seemed lacking. The review goes on to note that it would make a great first screen capture software for affiliate marketers, and a good choice for existing customers looking to integrate the mobile features. Bulk uploading is also noted as a feature that would make the software enticing to more advanced users.



The review could not address the mobile app, as this has not been released and is promised shortly after the release of the program itself.



