Easy W2 & 1099 Printing Software: Halfpricesoft.com Customized EzW2 for New Employers

Louisville, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Priced from just $39, ezW2 software from halfpricesoft.com speeds up W-2 and 1099 tax filing for small businesses and accountants. It can prepare and print (paper) W2, W3, 1099-misc and 1096 forms. It also supports optional PDF and e-file features if users like to go paperless. In responding to customers’ requests, several updates have been added in the new version:



- New W2 1099 forms for Year 2013 tax season.

- The new graphic user interface is more user-friendly with the level help buttons

- The new setup package is compatible with Windows 8 and is easy to install for first time users.

- The new white paper printing features to save users time and money on pre-printed forms.



The affordable, super-simple, custom streamlined W2 1099 Printing software - available at http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp - was designed with direct input and guidance from those who use it "in the trenches" every day. The newly upgraded version comes with the improved user interface with the form level help buttons, so users can set up company, add recipients, enter tax data and print forms easily and quickly.



"Many good ideas of ezW2 software are from our customers," said Halfpricesoft.com founder Dr. Ge. “We believe small business payroll and tax software should be simple, reliable and affordable. That's why we engineered ezW2 software for non-accountant users so that anyone that knows how to point and click with a computer mouse can run it."



W2 and 1099 printing software highlights:



(1) Users save valuable time by eliminating the learning curve - ezW2 is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away

(2) EzW2 can print all W-2 forms on white paper. The laser substitute forms of W-2 copy A and W-3 are SSA-approved.

(3) EzW2 can print 2 forms on one red form sheet - using half as many expensive red form sheets

(4) EzW2 can print 1099-MISC and 1096 Forms.

(5) Users save valuable time by importing employee data and contractor data from csv file - no need for users to enter the data one by one.

(6) Users save even more time by saving form data for later use and modification

(7)Support unlimited companies, unlimited form printing with one flat rate

(8) Support optional PDF feature and e-file feature



ezW2 2012 features based on recent customer feedback include supporting multiple companies, quick data uploading, PDF format forms and e-file function. Thanks to these new features, ezW2 software is even used by professional accountants.



Priced from $39, ezW2 is affordable for any businesses. Users can even get the ezW2 2007-2011 versions for free through online special offers.



No more w-2 and 1099 filing headaches. To start the free test drive of ezW2 software, visit

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp



About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.