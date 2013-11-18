Wilmington, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Easy Ways for Self-Employed Wilmington, Delaware Residents to Get the Best Mortgage



There’s no denying that there are tons of benefits that go along with being self-employed. But along with the freedom of being your own boss, most Wilmington residents probably thought one of the things they wouldn’t have much choice about is their mortgage. After all, mortgage lenders are traditionally hard on self-employed borrowers, right? Not necessarily.



"Many Self-Employed people as under the misconception that they can no longer obtain financing because of the way they have had their taxes filed." "Not Entirely True." explains Chris Rowe; "We look at more than Just your personal 1040s and complete a thorough Cash Flow Analysis on each borrower."



“What most people don’t know is that many lenders are eager to work with self-employed borrowers,” “And because of the unique loans they offer that are designed specifically for entrepreneurs, you might actually wind up going through less hassle during the process than your neighbor, who depends on the good graces of a boss for his livelihood.”



Here are some quick pointers on shopping for a loan when you’re self-employed:



"Some States still permit lenders to provide loans where the borrower need only "State" the income to the Loan Officer."



*Get your accountant to sign off on a profit-loss statement. Some lenders can use these as “verification” of your income from self-employment. This should be a simple thing to put together, especially if you have an accountant prepare your taxes every year.



*Ask the experts. Entrepreneurs don’t have the time to shop around for lenders who offer these kinds of loans. So do what you would do in your business. Ask an expert. Mortgage brokers have access to dozens of lenders and mortgage products many people don’t even know exist. They can streamline the process and make it easy to get the home you want, at a price you can afford.



Wilmington, Delaware - based mortgage expert Chris Rowe specializes in providing information to Delaware residents that allows them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options and learn the insider secrets that can save them thousands of dollars over the life of their loan.



Chris Rowe is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions.



Call 302-897-8558 for a Free No-Obligation Consultation or visit



http://therealestatetoolbox.net