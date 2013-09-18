Easy2Sync for Files 5.00 Syncs iPhone & Android as First Sync Program

Dormagen, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- The popular synchronization software for files was today released as version 5.00. The new version now synchronizes also the files from iOS / Android devices. Even without a drive letter. All devices supporting shell / MTP are supported.



Until now it was possible to manually access these devices when they were connected by USB - but a convenient sync wasn't possible without a drive letter / path. This is changed with version 5.00 of the famous file sync software. As first sync program, Easy2Sync for Files can now also sync these folders.



This can be combined with the existing and numerous options (like moving or synchronizing with an ftp server).



Easy2Sync is currently used by private customers, computer administration professionals, companies, universities and governmental institutions from everywhere around the world to synchronize professional software projects, business files and data servers on computers, servers, notebooks and removable devices.



Easy2Sync for Files 5.00 runs under Windows8/ 7/Vista/XP/2000/NT. The Home Edition costs 49 US$, the Business Edition costs 79 US$ (offering more features). Both may be purchased securely online at http://www.easy2sync.com . You can download a free version, which allows only one project and no subdirectory synchronization from the same address.



For more information, contact IT-Services Thomas Holz, Schuetzenstrasse 8, 41542 Dormagen, Germany, E-mail: press -at- itsth.com

Internet: http://www.itsth.com



More Information:

Overview: http://www.easy2sync.com/en/produkte/easy2sync.php



Contact:

Thomas Holz

IT-Services

press5 -at- itsth.com

http://www.easy2sync.com