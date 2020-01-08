Easybee Offers Live Virtual Receptionist Services Using the Latest Technology Helping Small Businesses Grow Like Never Before

El Salvador, Central America -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2020 -- The customer support is one of the crucial departments of any business. It is the first line of contact for a customer with the business. So, it becomes necessary for a business to have an active customer support staff that can instantly reply to the customers and meet their needs. However, small businesses are often at disadvantage to afford full-time customer support representatives, which impacts their growth. With virtual receptionist, small businesses can cope up with such problems and improve their efficiency easily. A virtual receptionist not only helps businesses improve customer satisfaction and productivity, it also assists them save thousands of dollars in the long run.



A reliable name in the customer support industry, Easybee offers world-class live virtual receptionist services to the small businesses using the state-of-the-art technology. Through their virtual receptionist services, small businesses can get access to better customer service without breaking the bank. Their services can improve the overall efficiency of any business, gaining more customers without any hassles. The virtual answering services they offer ensure that the client's customers always speak to a real person, giving small companies an advantage over new technology-based services.



Talking more about their virtual receptionist services, a representative of Easybee stated, "Easybee can save you up to $36,000 per year when compared to traditional in-house receptionist services. Let us worry about the incoming calls so you can concentrate on delivering exceptional customer service. Try our live answering service for small businesses at no cost to experience how much of your time is freed up when incoming calls are handled with friendly precision by our virtual receptionist professionals."



Easybee is one of the undisputed leaders in the virtual receptionist space. They have been operating in this industry for years and are well known for providing virtual receptionist services in English and Spanish language. They work by assigning a team of trained professionals to make sure that each of the client's customers are treated with respect and high professionalism. By using their professionally trained operators, small business owners can have access to the same high-level customer service as that of a large company.



About Easybee

Easybee is a virtual answering service provider focused on delivering English/Spanish bilingual services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries. The company is based out of El Salvador, Central America. The virtual receptionist model enables Easybee to quickly scale up or down to meet customers' needs.



For more information, please visit: https://easybeereceptionist.com/