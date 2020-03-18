Easybee Offers Virtual Answering Services in Multiple Languages

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2020 -- Easybee, a name setting benchmarks in the live virtual receptionist industry, offers virtual answering services in English and Spanish languages. Ideal for small businesses, their virtual answering services are aimed at helping businesses save time and money while maximizing conversions, profits, and customer satisfaction. The English and Spanish virtual answering services they provide include –



- Realtor virtual receptionist

- Attorney answering services

- Pest control answering services

- Small business receptionist, and many others



All of their phone answering service plans comprise no holiday or setup fees, personalized voicemail with voicemail to email capabilities, dedicated US phone number, and on-demand call reports. With their bilingual answering services, businesses can have peace of mind that their customers will get instant help, in times of need.



Easybee is more than a live answering service. Their professionals not only help small businesses scale their conversations by handling multiple calls at the same time, but they also perform different other tasks such as



- Schedule appointments on the web-based calendar

- Relay messages in real-time so that clients can address emergencies or respond proactively to customer needs

- Collect lead information so no call is ever a wasted opportunity

- Process incoming phone orders via a web-based interface

- Forward calls to clients or their staff at no additional cost



A leading virtual receptionist, Easybee's services are designed to help small businesses increase their profits and reduce expenses without sacrificing quality service. They have been in the customer support industry for years and are well-known for taking businesses to the new heights with their expertise. What's interesting about their virtual answering services is that they ensure that clients' customers always speak to a real person, increasing your chances to connect with potential customers on time.



One of Easybee's representatives stated, "Our virtual answering service for small businesses ensures your callers always speak to a real person, increasing the chance that you can connect with potential or existing customers on time. Easybee offers the lowest prices and the best live answering service. We use the latest in technology that allows our live virtual receptionist to deliver world-class service. Try us today!"



A leader in the virtual receptionist space, Easybee is a businesses' first choice for providing virtual receptionist services at the most competitive prices. They work by assigning a team of trained professionals to make sure that each of the client's customers is treated with respect and high professionalism. By using their experienced operators, small business owners can have access to the same high-level customer service as that of a large company.



About Easybee

Easybee is a virtual answering service provider focused on delivering English/Spanish bilingual services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries. The company is based out of El Salvador, Central America. The virtual receptionist model enables Easybee to quickly scale up or down to meet customers' needs.



For more information, please visit: https://easybeereceptionist.com/