Easybee Offers Virtual Answering Services to Attorneys and Law Firms with Care and Confidentiality

Hollywood, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- Easybee offers legal answering services to law firms that want to be responsive but can't afford to hire a full-time employee. They have a team of virtual receptionists who specialize in answering calls for attorneys and law firms. All of their virtual receptionists are bilingual with an English and Spanish proficiency level of 92% and above. Whether your law firm needs basic message taking, lead collection, appointment scheduling, order processing, or after-hours calls, Easybee customizes its legal services to suit your needs. This way, attorneys and law firms can use their virtual receptionists for more than just answering their phone calls.



They have been collaborating with lawyers and law offices for many years now, and providing legal answering services with care and confidentiality. Their understanding of the legal profession enables them to help law firms focus on the case at hand while still taking care of other clients and seizing the opportunity to bring on new ones. Whether you're an attorney with a solo practice or a law firm, Easybee's bilingual legal answering services can save you thousands of dollars a year while keeping you efficient and competitive.



A representative from Easybee stated, "Our attorney & law firm answering services provide bilingual English/Spanish services, handles calls, takes messages, helps you manage appointments or can even forward calls to the staff who might be out on research or court-room assignments. Attorney answering services increase productivity for your entire office without increasing your overheads."



They have a proven record of helping attorneys and law firms to keep their overhead low and productivity high. With features like mobile call forwarding, voicemail-to-email, and more, their legal answering services are widely used by law firms and attorneys all across the nation. Their legal answering service plan comes with no holiday or setup fees, personalized voicemail with email capabilities, dedicated US phone number, and on-demand call reports.



Easybee is one of the renowned virtual receptionist service providers in the USA helping small businesses operate more efficiently. They have an outstanding team of professionals who work closely with the clients to provide them effective solutions, keeping in mind their business niche as well as budget. Small or medium-sized law firms, real estate agents, and other businesses interested in utilizing Easybee's services can contact the company directly at 305-447-7022 or visit its website to browse its flexible pricing plans.



Easybee is a virtual answering service provider focused on delivering English/Spanish bilingual services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries. The company is based in Miami, Florida but a majority of its operators are located in El Salvador, Central America. The virtual receptionist model enables Easybee to quickly scale up or down to meet customers' needs.



