Easybee the Best Hope for Small Businesses in This COVID-19 Pandemic

Easybee, trusted by thousands of businesses worldwide, is shining like a ray of hope for small businesses in this COVID-19 pandemic, helping them keep their operations up and running, with its world-class live virtual answering services. Their live virtual answering services act as a remedy for small businesses who are stuck working at home and unable to respond to their customers effectively.



From following up with clients to answering support tickets, their professionals precisely take care of each need of small businesses so that they can easily survive this coronavirus pandemic, without any impact. By hiring their live answering services, small businesses can rest assured of maximizing their conversions, profits, and customer satisfaction efficiently.



An undisputed leader in the virtual receptionist industry, Easybee works in close coordination with the clients to understand their business niche and client base, delivering best-in-class services, beyond their expectations. Their wide range of services include –



- Relaying messages to specific staff members via SMS and email

- Setting up auto-responders

- Booking appointments with clients

- Overflow management

- Inbound surveys

- Filling out web forms

- Patching calls; and much more.



Talking about the current situation, a representative of the company stated, "COVID-19 pandemic has brought everything to halt. Be it a big multinational corporation or a small digital agency, every business is working from home. To help them cope up with the impact of COVID-19, we are providing live virtual answering services that will help you respond to customer's queries, even from the comfort of your home."



A name synonymous to excellence, Easybee offers virtual answering services in English and Spanish languages at the most competitive prices. By using their experienced operators, small business owners can have access to the same high-level customer service as that of a large company. They help small businesses increase their profits and reduce expenses without sacrificing quality service.



The interesting thing about Easybee's virtual answering services is that they ensure that clients' customers always speak to a real person, increasing your chances to connect with potential customers on time. Those to maintain a steady growth during coronavirus pandemic can connect with them by filling out a simple contact form present on their official website, EasybeeReceptionist.com.



Easybee is a virtual answering service provider focused on delivering English/Spanish bilingual services to companies of all sizes across a wide range of industries. The company is based out of El Salvador, Central America. The virtual receptionist model enables Easybee to quickly scale up or down to meet customers' needs.



