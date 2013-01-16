Easyclipin.com Explains How to Take Good Care of Clip on Hair Extensions

Hong Kong -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Clip on hair extensions can change hairstyle by adding length, color and volume only instantly. Without professional help, everyone can apply clip in extensions by himself in less than five minutes. As own hair, extensions hair also needs carefully taken care of to keep them fresh and shinny.



A full head set of Virgin hair extensions will need about $48-$120. Unlike synthetic hair, human hair extensions can be styled and heated as you want. Take good care of extensions hair clip in do not need any special tools and can be finished quickly and easily at home.



Brushing



Cheap Remy hair can be brushed with a wide tooth comb or high quality bristle brush. Be careful to avoid the clips when brushing your hair while wearing as the brush will tangle and can pull. Brush extensions hair to untangle and smooth when move them. Simply hold up and starting from the bottom, gently pull a wide tooth comb through the hair. If any of the clip ins are knotted or tangled, gently detangle starting from the bottom of the knot.



Washing



Gently wet human hair extension with warm water, either by placing them in a basin or by holding a shower attachment over them at a gentle pressure and mild temperature. Shampoo can be applied to the extensions, simply comb through to ensure all strands are coated and then rinse until the water runs clear. Repeat this process with a gentle conditioner.



Drying



Clip on hair extensions can be dried with a hair. Leave them to air dry until they are around 80% dry and then drying with a hairdryer.



