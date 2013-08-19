EasyIDCard.com Ships Orders Within 24 Hours, Provides Free Online ID Creator

Lindenhurst, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- EasyID Solutions Inc, a company dedicated in providing high quality and cost effective plastic photo ID badges to customers across the US and rest of the world, is offering a free simple online photo ID creator to help customers instantly design their own ID cards.



The online creator is accessible directly from all popular internet browsers enabling individuals to save time and avoid unnecessary software downloads.



EasyID Solutions Inc has become a prominent ID badges provider by servicing many reputed Fortune 500 companies, local governments, hospitals, health care centers, universities, schools and other organizations who all have praised the affordability and express delivery of the ID cards.



The owner of the company, Paul Rakowski stated on how they are able to provide low cost ID badges, “In today’s market bombarded with system integrators and distributors of expensive equipment, this comprehensive service is the only alternative that eliminates the expense and hassle of managing the badge printing process in-house, saving customers’ time and money.”



The photo ID badges are shipped within 24 hours, which is one of quickest delivery systems in the industry.



The company informed that due to their more than adequate staff and latest technological state of the art equipment, that not only print very quickly but also at premium quality, they always manage to immediately ship orders regardless of size of the orders.



The company elaborated that express delivery is vital for some of their customers who require ID cards for conventions, trade shows, meetings, marketing events and other quick notice occasions.



Another rare feature of EasyID Solutions is that they do not have any minimum order policy, which offers friends and families the opportunity to create fun and exciting photo IDs for special family and personal occasions.



The online creator enables the customers to either use pre-designed templates, which have been previously used by many organizations to create employee ID cards, or design a completely new ID badge by using a blank template and uploading their own images.



Since the online creator is completely free, customers can always visit the website and view all design possibilities.



About EasyID Solutions Inc

EasyID Solutions Inc is one of the leading companies that provides high quality and cost effective photo ID badges. Through the online platform, http://www.easyidcard.com/, individuals can design their own photo ID cards and purchase any required number of badges. EasyID Solutions Inc is known for providing their service to Fortune 500 companies, and for their express production and shipping.



For more information about ID Badges, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of easyidcard.com, please call at (516) 216-9059 or email to prakowski@easyidcard.com.