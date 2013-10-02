Easylocks Launches New Range of UPVC Window Locks and UPVC Door Locks

Chelmsford, Essex -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Security is an important factor for any home to ensure the safety of your family members and children. Easylocks, the UK’s main distributor of locks, have today announced an enlarged selection of UPVC window locks and UPVC door locks, available now from their brand new website.



Modern door locks and window locks have many features which offer peace of mind to families and businesses alike, offering increased security and safety. While in the past, purchasing UPCV door locks and UPVC window locks was not high on the agenda for most families, there is now an increasing trend of purchasing locks independently of the window and door frames they are used on.



Due to the economic downturn, the purchase of a full set of windows and doors can be quite expensive. Window locks and door locks tend to wear down sooner than other parts of the windows or doors themselves, needing to be replaced sooner. Easylocks hope that their enlarged window locks and UPVC door locks offering will tempt residential customers and end users to replace their lock mechanisms, rather than purchase and fit a brand new door or window.



A company spokesman said, “High quality, environmentally friendly UPCV windows and doors have been common for over 10 to 15 years now, and the economic sense of replacing a £500 front door for a typical 5-7% increase in insulation is minimal. This is why increasingly, consumers and end users are coming straight to us to replace their lock mechanisms to extend the life of their perfectly good windows and doors.”



The company has also recently launched their brand new website which makes it a lot easier for end users and tradesmen to find the right locks for their needs, thanks to an easy to use site structure and detailed diagrams of all lock types.



About easylocks

Easylocks is the UK’s main distributor of all types of door locks, window locks and garage locks. As the UK’s locks and keys market leaders, they offer helpful advice to all their customers, both trade and end users, ensuring all their customers can get the right locks for their needs. Easylocks launched a brand new website in September 2013 which allows people to find the right lock for their needs thanks to powerful search tools and detailed diagrams of all types of locks.



For more information, please visit: easylocks