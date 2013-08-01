EASYUNI Now Makes It Easier to Find the Right University to Acquire Higher Education Abroad

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Choosing the right university to obtain higher education is one of the most important decisions a student has to make in their academic life, the right choice of university and getting a degree will certainly help them have much better odds of getting and keeping a job that pays well. Each year thousands of students in Malaysia and Indonesia start their search for universities and colleges by searching online, consulting friends and family, going to several different universities and by attending education fairs all the while taking note of important stuff like application and tuition fees, entry requirements, duration of the course, etc. This activity takes a lot of time and sometimes creates more confusion for the student. Even after all this work the chances of finding a perfect match can be a challenge. EASYUNI has recognized the need for a place for students and parents to find information about many different universities & colleges. EASYUNI is Malaysia & Indonesia's No. 1 platform for students and parents to search for universities and colleges around the world, find information, read student reviews, and connect with counselors.



The great thing about EASYUNI is that it does not only provide information about universities to study in Malaysia and Indonesia, it also caters to the student who are planning to study abroad. EASYUNI connects people to more than 1700 universities and colleges in over 20 countries including:



- Universities in UK

- Colleges in Australia

- Colleges in USA



EASYUNI recognizes that each course, each university and each student is looking for something different, thus the website is a great resource for the students to narrow down their choices according to their needs in the comfort of their own home, and the website will also save the students a lot of time. Studying in a different country has its pros and cons, students who choose to study in Malaysia can pick between various different public and private institute and universities. Malaysia is one of the most popular countries to receive education, its geographic location, low cost of living and suitable climate adds to its advantages. To make the search even more convenient on EASYUNI people can filter their searches for universities not only according to different local and international locations but also according to study levels and subjects of interest to the student.



EASYUNI was incorporated in 2008 and it is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, their website easyuni.com was launched in 2010. Their excellent work and world-class service has allowed them to obtain the MSC status in Malaysia in 2010. EASYUNI was officially launched by the Deputy Minister of Higher Education of Malaysia - Dato' Saifuddin Abdullah on April 10, 2012.



