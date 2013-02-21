Eat Drink & Be Merry Announces New Drink Packages During Wicked Pub Crawl

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Hosting various types of parties and events all across New York City, Eat Drink & Be Merry announces new drink packages during the Wicked Pub Crawl. Described as an all-inclusive evening that will have guests partying all over New York City, the Wicked Pub Crawl is a beer-lovers dream. Ideal for bachelorette parties in West Village, guests will be treated to private group party packages. The night will kick-off with a drive around town in a luxury limo, while the night will be filled with stops to the best bars in NYC. During the crawl, guests will enjoy a full dinner, complete with appetizers, salads and entrees, and end with a premium open bar at one of Eat Drink & Be Merry’s locations. Guests can enjoy a premium open bar at Off The Wagon, Down The Hatch, The Gin Mill, Jake’s Dilemma, The Stumble Inn, 3 Sheets Saloon and Hair of the Dog. Eat Drink & Be Merry is involved in the community and provides party packages to raise money for benefits and charities in NYC. To book a private pub crawl, contact the event staff by calling 212-585-2371.



Even though the Wicked Pub Crawl is perfect for private parties on the Upper East Side, it is also a great addition to any bachelor party in New York City. Eat Drink & Be Merry will add spice to any party by providing live entertainment. In New York City, there is no better form of live entertainment than professional dancers. The event coordinator will arrange a professional dancer to give a full show during the limo drive. The best part about booking a pub crawl is that guests can pay individually so they do not have to worry about collecting the money in advance. Bachelorette and bachelor parties are once-in-the-lifetime events so they should be celebrated with limo rides, entertainment and cheap drink specials.



About Eat Drink and Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For further information on how Eat Drink and Be Merry can host private parties in West Village, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com/.