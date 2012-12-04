Eat, Drink & Be Merry Announces New Holiday Party Planning Services in NYC

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Eat, Drink and Be Merry has just announced new holiday party planning services for the top bars of New York City during November, December, and January. Eat, Drink & Be Merry, one of the best party planning services in New York City, provides event planners that are ready and eager to help anyone organize their next holiday party event. New York City private parties can now be hosted at The Stumble Inn, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill, Down the Hatch, The 13th Step, Off the Wagon, and 3 Sheets Saloon. Each location will offer guests delicious food and drink specials for every event and holiday party.



Because they know how much time and effort it requires planning a holiday party correctly, Eat, Drink & Be Merry works hard to make holiday party planning easier. The company is dedicated to planning a wonderful night with friends by offering dinner, drinks, private rooms, and entertainment for the party. It will truly be one of the best holiday parties in the Upper East Side.



Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free. For more information, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com.