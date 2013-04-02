Eat Drink & Be Merry Announces Private Party Reservations for March Madness

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Eat Drink & Be Merry is gearing up for March Madness by taking reservations for private parties in Upper East Side New York City. The company features many of NYC’s top bars, where sports fans can reserve a private party to catch all of the NCAA March Madness action throughout the month. Each bar offers its own private party rooms and party packages that include cheap drink specials. Since March Madness runs all month long, guests can make reservations at multiple bars and experience each party room one night at a time. To reserve a private party room with Eat Drink & Be Merry, please call 212-585-2371.



One of the more popular private party destinations for March Madness is The East Wing room at The Stumble Inn. This private party space is popular because it is versatile; offering a mahogany bar, comfortable chairs and copper topped high bistro tables for sitting down and viewing the game. The room offers ample space for up to 200 college sport fans. People will have plenty of room to cheer on their favorite teams, while drinking and ice cold beer and enjoying a hot meal.



The Remedy Room at Hair of the Dog is another spacious private party destination for sport fans to gather to watch the best NCAA basketball teams in the tournament. One of the most popular features of the room is the private bar. Guests can slide in to one of the built-in booths and the bartender will bring them their favorite game-watching drink. The party planners will set the group with party packages as well. Not one minute of action will be missed from any of the games because the room is surrounded by 10 HDTVs. For all of the March Madness action, make a reservation at Hair of the Dog by calling 212-585-2371.



About Eat Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For more information, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com/.