Eat, Drink & Be Merry Announces Services for Planning Fantasy Football Parties

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2012 -- Eat, Drink & Be Merry, the premier party planning company in New York City, is now providing party planning services for those seeking to have the most affordable, yet best fantasy draft parties in New York City. Fantasy draft parties can take place in any of the eight main bars they provide planning services for such as The Living Room or The Oak Cellar at Jake's Dilemma, The Speakeasy Room at The Gin Mill, The East Wing at The Stumble Inn, Vice or Virtue Rooms at The 13th Step, The Balcony at Off the Wagon, The Lido Deck at 3 Sheets Saloon, Down the Hatch, or Hair of the Dog. Each of these eight locations have bar menus (from The Stumble's Inn famous Cheese Monster Stuffed Burger to Down the Hatch's Atomic Wings), fully stocked bars, music, wi-fi, and much more!



Eat, Drink & Be Merry will set up the fantasy draft in a private party room with drinks, dinner, Internet, and will staff a waitress to take care of the event throughout the length of the party. This package includes a four-hour open bar, an assortment of appetizers for the table, and one entree per person. If needed, DSL and\or wireless connection is available. Also, most rooms have a private sound system, full audio/visual capabilities, and HD plasma TVs. For more information one can visit Eat, Drink & Be Merry at http://www.privatepartyrooms.com!



About Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Eat, Drink & Be Merry offers the best party planning services for all kinds of private parties in New York City. Their service is easy, professional, and entirely free! If any client is interested in planning a party in one of their eight private party rooms or bars with a mechanical bull, live DJs, a private balcony, bottle service, and/or decorated dance floor in New York, their services will truly make any private party planned, incredibly exceptional!