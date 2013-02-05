Eat Drink & Be Merry Is Now Planning Birthday and Bachelor Parties in Their Private Party Rooms

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- When it comes to private parties in East Village, there is only one place to go to get the prime party spots and individual flair that everyone wants in an event and that place, is Eat Drink & Be Merry. With the best private party rooms in the city, Eat Drink & Be Merry is now currently assisting in the planning of both bachelor and birthday parties for guests who want the party to be memorable and one for the ages.



With all types of private party rooms for things like a bachelor party in Manhattan at bars like The East Wing At The Stumble Inn, The Speakeasy At The Gin Mill, The Oak Cellar At Jakes Dilemma, The Living Room At Jakes Dilemma, The Lido Deck At 3 Sheets Saloon, Vice Room At The 13th Step, Virtue Room At The 13th Step, and Remedy Room At Hair Of The Dog, Eat Drink & Be Merry will have something for everyone’s birthday parties in New York City.



Here is a testimonial from a recent client who had their birthday party at The Stumble Inn: "I cannot tell you how impressed I am with your company. I think you need to consult bigger companies on customer service! You all are truly a class act -- I cannot believe how well I have been treated. Thank you for going above and beyond. I will brag about you to all my friends who live in NY!"- 1st Birthday Party with Eat Drink & Be Merry.



About Eat Drink & Be Merry

Eat Drink & Be Merry is one of the best party planning companies in New York City. No party can be too big or too small for their event planners. Eat Drink & Be Merry have event planners that can help people organize everything from finding a space or room, to selecting the drinks and food.



For more information on how to book an unforgettable Bachelor or Birthday Party, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com/.