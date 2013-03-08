Eat Drink & Be Merry Is Now Taking Reservations for Birthday Parties at Their Various Bars in New York City

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- As a highly requested party planning company in New York City, Eat Drink & Be Merry is now taking reservations for birthday parties in the most popular bars in NYC. Guests planning to have their birthday parties in New York City have become much easier because Eat Drink & Be Merry will find the ideal location and take care of the hard work involved in planning the party. Eat Drink & Be Merry will assist with any type of party, large or small and tailor food and beverage packages to fit the specific needs of the group.



The company encourages guests to celebrate their milestone 21st, 30th, 40th or 60th birthdays at one of many bars the company is associated with. The top bars such as The Stumble Inn, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill, Down The Hatch, The 13th Step, Off The Wagon, 3 Sheets Saloon and Hair of the Dog provide spacious party rooms for birthday parties. To book Eat Drink & Be Merry to plan birthday or bachelorette parties in upper west side NY, call 215-585-2371.



The Remedy Room at Hair of the Dog is an ideal private party room for hosting bachelorette parties in Greenwich Village. The room will give guests of a party a classic barroom feel, featuring 18-foot ceilings, tea-stained globe chandeliers and antique mirrors. For a more intimate feeling, The Remedy Room offers a seating area with built-in boots and a private bar. A private wait staff will serve the groupd food and drinks throughout the night. Overlooking the corner of Stanton & Orchars Streets, guests will enjoy the beautiful scenery of New York City. The party planners of Eat Drink & Be Merry will make any accommodation necessary for the guest of honor, so he/she will never forget the experience at Hair of the Dog.



About Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For further information on how Eat Drink & Be Merry can host a Bachelor party in New York City, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com.