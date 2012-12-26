Eat, Drink & Be Merry Is Now Taking Reservations to Host New Year's Eve Parties in NYC's Top Bars

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Eat, Drink & Be Merry, host to many bachelor, bachelorette and birthday parties in Manhattan, is now taking reservations to host New Year’s Eve parties in NYC’s top bars. Tickets for discount and group packages are still available for most locations. There will be no better way to celebrate the beginning of a new year, than by reserving a private party room with Eat, Drink & Be Merry. For details on ticket information and the packages still available, contact the event coordinator by calling 212-585-2371.



The East Wing at The Stumble Inn, has hosted many holiday parties. The spacious private-party room features a custom-made mahogany bar, a line of Tiffany-inspired lights and comfortable Maplewood chairs. Perfect for any large New York City bachelor party, or corporate holiday party, The East Wing hosts gatherings for as many as 200 people. Guests wishing for a more intimidate gathering, for 20 people or less, guests can reserve this room also. Providing customized food and beverage packages, a full staff is available to serve the party. The staff can make any accommodation necessary to fit each party’s needs.



The Balcony, which is the second floor at Off The Wagon, also boasts a spacious private party room. The room overlooks the crowd at the main bar area. The room features an antique Italian bar and Tiffany style lighting. For people watcher’s, guests can perch yourself by the hand-made banister, located on the side of Washington Square Park. For entertainment, a live DJ will be playing the top music of 2012, along with classics. While guests dance the night away, the bartenders will be serving drinks, left and right. Enjoy the final moments of 2012 and the first moments of 2013, by booking the private party room at Off The Wagon.



About Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For further information on how Eat, Drink & Be Merry can host a Bachelor party in New York City, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com.