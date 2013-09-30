Eat, Drink & Be Merry Now Accepting Bachelor & Birthday Party Reservations for October

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Eat, Drink & Be Merry is pleased to announce they are now accepting reservations for bachelor and birthday parties for the entire month of October. One of the scariest things that may happen this October is deciding to plan a party too late. Party Planners don’t have to worry about getting scared because Eat, Drink & Be Merry will assist people in the planning and execution of any bachelor, bachelorette, birthday party or holiday party idea they may have. By contacting Eat, Drink & Be Merry early, people can plan an exciting party that will be full of memories that will last a lifetime.



One of the reasons Eat, Drink & Be Merry has become the best company to turn to for planning a bachelor party in New York City is because they offer endless options. It takes time, energy, and effort to plan the perfect party, but the experienced party-planning staff will take the load off. Life will become easier knowing that the company can take any bachelor party idea and make it better. They will plan everything from dinner and drink specials to entertainment and surprises. The staff will make sure everything surrounding the party is run smoothly and will make sure the bachelor has the party of his lifetime.



Eat, Drink & Be Merry can also assist with planning birthday parties in Manhattan and other areas of New York City as well. One of the most popular party packages options for birthday parties is the Wicked Pub Crawl. This one exciting birthday package includes dinner, a top shelf open bar and a luxurious limousine to take the group around town. All of this and more can be experienced if chosen for a birthday party. Whether groups decide to choose the Wicked Pub Crawl or any other birthday package, Eat, Drink & Be Merry will set up everything and make sure everyone involved has a great time.



About Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For more information, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com.