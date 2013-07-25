Eat Drink & Be Merry Now Accepting Bookings to Organize Birthday and Bachelorette Parties for Summer

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Imagine a party filled with fabulous party favors, live entertainment, catered food, and endless drinks of any kind. Sure, imagining this happening may be easy, but imagining organizing it may seem close to impossible. To help with the efforts, Eat Drink & Be Merry is pleased to announce they are now accepting appointments this summer to organize bachelorette and birthday parties in New York City. One fact about organizing any kind of party is that they come in many shapes and sizes. Eat Drink & Be Merry will listen to each clients’ needs to figure out exactly what they want in their party. From there, they will plan the party of a lifetime, no matter how big or small.



Working with Eat Drink & Be Merry is ideal if people are looking to organize a milestone birthday party. When people turn 21, 30, 40, or 50, they are looking forward celebrating their birthday in style. For each milestone birthday, Eat Drink & Be Merry offers many party options such as a top-shelf open bar or top-shelf service. As well as offering multiple party options, Eat Drink & Be Merry will customize their services and packages to meet the party’s needs.



Just like birthday parties, New York City bachelorette parties also take time and effort to plan and can seem stressful to many. Before getting married, bachelorettes want to experience a night they will never forget. That is why Eat Drink & Be Merry has added a new package addition, called The Girls Night Out. This new package gives bachelorettes everything they need for a successful last night of freedom. For the party, a sex educator will give the group of bachelorettes to school giving them a crash-course on sex education. Ladies will take Manhattan by storm as they learn new tips, tricks, and techniques to use. Each member of the party will also receive a bag full of goodies on their way home. With their new and exciting party options, Eat Drink & Be Merry has changed the party-planning game forever.



About Eat Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For more information, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com.