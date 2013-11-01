Eat, Drink & Be Merry Now Accepting Private Party Bookings for the Fall Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Eat, Drink & Be Merry is pleased to announce they are now accepting private party bookings for the entire fall season. The New York City party planning company is committed to helping people come up with the best ideas for any type of party, big or small. Staff members are able to organize everything from finding a venue that can accommodate the size of the group, food selections, drink packages and much more. The party planning company has years of experience planning anniversary parties, birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate events, loft parties and more. Two of the party types the company is highlighting this fall are bachelor and birthday parties.



Individuals wanting to plan a New York City bachelor party can speak with an Eat, Drink & Be Merry planner for the best possible options. One of the more popular options for any bachelor party is the Wicked Pub Crawl. During the crawl, bachelor party members will hit every popular bar from Upper East Side to the West Village. Beginning the night, guests will enjoy an open bar and family-style meal at either The Stumble Inn or The Gin Mill. After enjoying a fabulous dinner, guests will be met at the limo by professional entertainers. The group can choose to have fun with strippers or a sex educator as they head to the open bar.



The Wicked Pub Craw can also be reserved for any New York City birthday parties. Birthday party members can also choose the Village Bar Crawl, if they feel the Wicked Pub Crawl is not a fit for their special night. Lasting three total hours, the Village Pub Crawl offers an exciting tour of Off The Wagon, 3 Sheets Saloon and Down the Hatch. This crawl offers a wonderful drinking night out in some of the liveliest NYC bars. To book a private party, please call 212-585-2371.



About Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For more information, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com.