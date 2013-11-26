Eat Drink & Be Merry Now Accepting Private Party Reservations for Holiday Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Eat Drink & Be Merry is pleased to announce it is now accepting private party reservations for the holiday season. As a premier party planning company of NYC, Eat Drink & Be Merry offers spacious venues and complete party packages for small, mid-sized and large groups. Bars featuring private party rooms which are available for reservations, include The Stumble Inn, Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill, Down the Hatch, The 13th Step, Off the Wagon, 3 Sheets Saloon and Hair of the Dog. To schedule an appointment for party planning services, or to reserve a private party room at a desired location, please call 212-585-2371.



The Remedy Room, at Hair of the Dog, is currently available for holiday party reservations. Guests who reserve the Remedy Room will have access to a private bar and built-in booths where guests can sit and celebrate the holidays together. The private room also features 10 HDTVs, where guests can catch the big game. Groups can choose custom party packages to suit their needs. They can feel free to choose their favorite drink specials and food platters, which make a great addition to any holiday party.



One of the other featured private party rooms available for reservations is the Oak Cellar at Jake’s Dilemma. This spacious room set up as a stylish, medieval wine cellar is hidden behind a hand-carved, mahogany door. Up to 100 guests can enjoy all that the room has to offer for an exciting holiday celebration. Guests will be treated to HDTVs which feature full audio/visual capabilities. Sport fans can catch the big game and music fans can sing karaoke during the holiday party. In the past, the Oak Cellar has hosted many successful office holiday parties, birthday parties, corporate gatherings and Super Bowl parties.



Eat Drink & Be Merry is looking forward to another successful holiday season of ultimate private party planning services. Information on all private party rooms is available on the Eat Drink & Be Merry website. With the information provided on the website, individuals can determine which room is ideal for their holiday party.



About Eat Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For more information, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com.