Eat Drink & Be Merry Now Accepting Private Party Reservations for the Fall Season

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Eat Drink & Be Merry is pleased to announce that they are now accepting private party reservations for the fall season. The event planning company has years of experience planning birthday parties and bachelorette parties in New York City. There are many things a woman can be stressed out about before getting married, but one thing she shouldn’t stress out about is the bachelorette party. Usually, the bridesmaid makes the plans for the bachelorette party but on some occasions, the bride-to-be likes to have some input on the activities and where the party will be. Brides-to-be can work with the event planning team to come up with the most memorable bachelorette party possible.



Organizing the entire night, Eat Drink & Be Merry will provide everything from dinner and drink specials to helping arrange transportation. The company offers multiple private party rooms to choose from to make the celebrating more intimate. Unique packages are also available to get the party to the next level of excitement. Groups can choose to do a Wicked Pub Crawl or host a Wicked Poker Night. For more information on the packages available for bachelorette parties, please call 212-585-2371. A woman’s final night of being single should be memorable. Brides-to-be should be able to relax, eat, drink, and be merry before committing to marriage.



Birthday parties in Manhattan are one of the most requested services by Eat Drink & Be Merry. The company has what it takes to accommodate groups of any size, whether they are celebrating a friend’s 21st, 30th, 40th or any birthday milestone. Birthday party packages include a top-shelf open bar and top-shelf bottle service. Guests can also work with the event coordinator to surprise their friend with a special cocktail or dinner birthday party. With endless combinations, Eat Drink & Be Merry will organize an exciting birthday celebration that will be remembered forever.



About Eat Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For more information, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com.