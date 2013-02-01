Eat Drink & Be Merry Now Offering Private Party Room Reservations for Their Top Bars in NYC for 2013

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Eat Drink & Be Merry is now offering private party room reservations for their top bars in NYC for 2013. Last year brought many great moments to Eat Drink & Be Merry, due to the special offers each bar provides for their customers on a daily basis. Along with cheap food and drink specials, the sports bars represented by Eat Drink & Be Merry offers private party rooms for special occasions. Whether guests are choosing Eat Drink & Be Merry to find them a location that can host bachelorette, corporate or birthday parties in Manhattan, there is sure to be a bar that will fit their needs.



The second floor of Off the Wagon is an ideal location for hosting a New York City bachelor party. Perfect for a private-party space, The Balcony at Off the Wagon overlooks the crowds at the main bar area, so guests can check out all of the night’s action. Featuring Tiffany-style lighting and an antique Italian-style bar, The Balcony room at Off the Wagon will have a private bartender on staff to serve a group drinks throughout the night. For guests who enjoy people-watching, the room is centrally located with easy access to Washington Square Park.



Mirroring itself after an actual speakeasy from the prohibition era, The Speakeasy room at The Gin Mill is the Upper Westside’s premier private-party space. The Speakeasy room is ideal for hosting a bachelor party in NYC because it can accommodate from 20 to 125 people. Meeting the specific needs of each party hosted at The Gin Mill, event staff will provide a customized catering menu with many great options. The Speakeasy also features audio/visual capabilities, with multiple HDTVs. During the cold winter months, guests have access to the room’s fireplace, which will keep people toasty during the party or event.



About Eat Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



For further information on how Eat Drink & Be Merry can host a Bachelor party in New York City, visit http://www.privatepartyroom.com/.