Eat Drink & Be Merry Now Taking Table Reservations for NYC Corporate Challenge

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Eat Drink & Be Merry is gearing up for the 2013 NYC Corporate Challenge by taking table reservations at the top bars including Jake’s Dilemma, The Gin Mill, and The Stumble Inn. Any of these great bars will be an ideal destination for corporations participating in the event. The event is set to take place on June 12th and 13th. For table reservations, please call 212-585-2371.



The beneficiary of the founding event of the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge Series will be The Central Park Conservancy. Since 1977, the 3.5 mile event has been held in Central Park every year, with the Conservancy benefitting greatly from it.



This year’s donation from JPMorgan Chase & Co. will benefit the Central Park Conservancy’s Central Play Campaign. This will reconstruct and enhance Central Park’s 21 beloved playgrounds and provide clean, safe space for the children of New York. “Central Park’s playgrounds aim to nurture creativity and facilitate exploration and adventure for the Park’s littlest visitors,” a spokesperson for J.P. Morgan Chases said. “The Conservancy is undertaking this extensive campaign to bring all 21 playgrounds to the same standard of excellence throughout the Park and to provide the best possible environment and experience for everyone.”



Making a sports bar in New York City the ideal destination after crossing the finish line, Eat Drink & Be Merry will have plenty of tables available for people celebrating the day’s events. At each of the company’s locations in New York City, guests will be treated to drink specials and delicious food items. For corporations looking to host an after-party, Eat Drink & Be Merry offers party planning services that will organize everything from finding a private room and provide multiple beverage packages. The service is convenient for large groups because it is easy, professional and completely free. Don’t wait to cross the finish line to reserve a table. Give Eat Drink & Be Merry a call today.



About Eat, Drink & Be Merry

Merrill Lynch, Bank of America, MTV, New York Mets, Pfizer, Wall Street Journal and many others, all have repeatedly used Eat, Drink & Be Merry to host their corporate events and private holiday parties in East Village. The party planning company also provides expert event planners that can help guests organize everything from finding the ideal space, room, loft, or venue to arranging food selections and beverage packages. This party planning service is also easy to use and entirely free.



