"Eat More, Lose Weight + Get Heart Healthy", Maria Thomas Shares Her Best Superfoods and Nutrition Strategies

We all know we should eat better and exercise, and with February being Heart Month, there is a greater push to get us to put down those potato chips and pick up an apple. But making healthy lifestyle changes can be a challenge, and with the massive amount of nutrition information telling us what to do, it gets overwhelming. Celebrity Dietitian Maria Thomas from CBC`s Village On A Diet and The Last 10 Pounds Bootcamp with Tommy Europe says healthy eating, particularly for weight loss and heart health is really quite simple, once you know what is right for you." In her new online nutrition and diet coaching program Cut My Cholesterol at http://www.CutMyCholesterol.com Maria clears up the confusion and shows us how to get real results.



“We know that by adding specific foods - superfoods, to your diet such as healthy oils, avocado and dark chocolate, we can improve your heart health. With weight loss, setting a specific goal, and then allowing yourself time to achieve that goal as you start to incorporate new healthy habits is key. Too often we want to see results right away - that 10 pound weight loss in the first week, but if it doesn’t happen, we lose hope, and we give up right before we reach the turning point.“ Maria says.



In the Cut My Cholesterol program, Maria shares more about superfoods and how we can use them to improve heart health, lose weight and reduce cholesterol levels by up to 29%, which is comparable to a cholesterol lowering medication. As your Virtual Nutrition Coach, Maria takes the guesswork out of what to eat, and shows us how we can use delicious food as our medicine.



To learn more about the Cut My Cholesterol program, visit us at www.cutmycholesterol.com or contact maria@urbannutrition.com



