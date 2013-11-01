Eat Stop Eat Diet Ebook Announces New Expanded 2013 Edition

Trenton, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- For those seeking to practice a healthy fast for dietary purposes and weight loss and willing to accept the real possibility of a very simple and incredibly effective method of shedding body fat, the just newly released 2013 Edition ebook of “Eat Stop Eat” will prove very educational and informative.



“Since I have a family history of Diabetes,” says reader Scott Smith, “I felt that fasting might give me some protection against that. I really feel like Eat Stop Eat is something that I will do for the rest of my life.”



Eat Stop Eat is a clinically tested method of intermittent fasting that was created and designed for those men and women who are looking specifically to lose weight without having to sacrifice muscle mass and the loss of energy that often accompanies fasting. Unlike most diet methods, produced for an industry that makes money off of people's inability to lose weight and keep it off, Eat Stop Eat outlines real reasons why people can't lose weight and helps address those without forcing the person to follow ridiculous programs to burn fat.



“As a physical therapist who follows nutrition research closely, I purchased the Eat Stop Eat e-book,” says researcher Greg Redfern. “Usually, I have been unimpressed with the literature and programs that I see, but when I read this book, the logic and science behind the program clicked for me.”



Redfern is not alone. The Eat Stop Eat method has received supportive testimony from over 317 established publications and peer-reviewed studies. Those who follow it may rest assured that their health is not being endangered by a 'magic' pill or diet fad.



Available now for a mere $37, the book comes with a 60 day money back guarantee, more than enough time to start seeing results by applying things suggested in the book. And any updates or revisions made to the book as research and science progress, are sent free of charge to book purchasers guaranteeing they will stay up to date, educated and informed on proper weight loss and fat burning through fasting.



For more information, visit http://www.eatstopeatdiet.net.



Contact: Steve Goldberg

Title: Mr.

Phone: 1-609-969-5559

email: contact@eatstopeatdiet.net