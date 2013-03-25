Eat Stop Eat Review - Does It Really Work

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2013 -- This Eat Stop Eat Review is the brain child of fat burning genius Brad Pilon. As a four year honors graduate at the University of Guelph Ontario, he has become a rising voice in the Weight Loss information industry. According to Brad, his reputation is a marketable one and has rubbed elbows with several high profile people in the fitness/bodybuilding world which includes several Mr. Olympians and is a former acquaintance of former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger.



Eat Stop Eat was designed to help people get their hormones “kicked in gear” to achieve optimal weight loss as quickly as possible, and in some cases within 24 hours. The program has been divided into 6 parts, namely the myth and starvation mode, a scientific discovery on how to fast correctly step-by-step with protein and glucose restrictions, with the addition of ample exercise. The plan also requires users to alternate fasting periods which each target the elimination of specific elements in food. The elements rotated so followers are able to eat what they crave and love. The kicker? These foods must be eating at certain times of the day and only those times for effectiveness.



Since the release of the diet back in 2007, dieting and losing weight has never looked back. Although the notion of intermittent fasting was a tad new and still looked upon by many as an "extreme dieting" approach, the dieting industry is still transforming because of it. In fact, whenever a new weight loss program buzzes market, it's almost a given that it is going to have some type of fasting aspect engrained inside.



In addition to being a powerful fat burning diet, Eat-Stop-Eat is to persuade dieters to embrace the ideology of lifestyle changes. Brad didn’t want people to buy into a “fly by night” fad diet due to the overabundance of them sold online and on our televisions. Most heavily marketed diets only work temporarily then to have the weight come back on faster and easier. He understood that there was no such thing as a “quick fix” but with a solid, well researched, step by step program it can increase a person’s chances of succeeding on reaching their idea weight and body composition. Instead of pushing extreme eating practices or the latest fads in the diet crazed world, Brad’s diet plan promises a long term success rate and is backed by an iron clad 100 percent no hassle, 60 day money back guarantee.



For more in-depth information about the Eat Stop Eat program visit the official website at http://www.eatstopeat.com



