Eat Stop Eat Review - Weight Loss Guide Emphasizes on Intermittent Fasting for Results

Eat Stop Eat, introducing a whole new weight loss guide book by the renowned Brad Pilon. An MS graduate who work entitled him to travel around the world in search of a weight loss mechanism for tackling obesity, Brad spent years of his life developing and researching the best practices to help people lose weight. After months of trial and error and re-planning all the strategies, Brad came across the ultimate solution, different from all the rest. The methodology he discovered is not new and has been a part of many religious sects' worship.



Eat Stop Eat Review



Brad Pilon called his book 'Eat Stop Eat' which tells weight loss fanatics everywhere about the weight loss fad diets that tell us to eat more small meals through out the day. Brad says these are of no help in getting rid of weight and instead, discusses the possibility of fasting to lose weight. The process is termed as Intermittent Fasting or IF. Intermittent fasting is explained as fasting for short time periods and eating in between two periods of fasting.



Meals are restricted to healthy, nutritional portions but small portions of high fat food are also allowed sometimes during the week. Brad explains that eating healthy, and then fasting will hone and control the brain into submission. The brain will not fell hungry during the times of fasting and when food is later eaten, the hunger will have subsequently lessened. Therefore the food intake would be lesser and controlled by the bouts of fasting. This can be done daily or weekly with one day long fast every week. It depends on the person and his or her capability to handle the time duration to go without food.



About Eat Stop Eat Program

The method is quite popular and makes Eat Stop Eat different from other weight loss programs and still manages to give excellent results that is higher reduction in calories and body fat and increase in lean mass.



