Montreux, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- International consulting nutritionist Natalie Mitchell has released her new book, "Eat Healthy, Be Sexy". Diet and nutrition play essential roles in establishing and maintaining good health. Most everyone in training and coaching agrees that managing one's diet has become the all important first step in any effort at self-improvement of mind, body and life.



Natalie opens "Eat Healthy, Be Sexy" focusing on acidic vs alkaline foods and the importance of maintaining a slightly alkaline bodily state to promote good health and high energy. Feeling good is as important as looking good in "Eat Healthy, Be Sexy". To this end, a portion of the book is given over to tables showing a wide range of foods and noting each food's Ph Factor, making "Eat Healthy, Be Sexy" one of those books readers will carry around on their Kindles while shopping at the grocery store.



Loaded with factual information and tables, "Eat Healthy, Be Sexy" seeks to set clear guidelines for readers so that a healthy bodily environment can be achieved. Natalie Mitchell wants everyone who reads her new book to know two things. First, that each individual can exercise significant control over their individual health destiny. Second, that as she colorfully puts it, "Sexy has no expiration date!"



In “Eat Healthy, Be Sexy” Ms. Mitchell shares her extensive knowledge and understanding of the extraordinary power of diet and nutrition in shaping our lives in all its facets. She backs-up her stances on diet and nutrition with research from mainstream and alternative sources.



"Eat Healthy, Be Sexy" is available in paperback and for the Kindle on Amazon.com at http://www.amazon.com/Eat-Healthy-Sexy-Natalie-Mitchell-ebook/dp/B00JJX0OSC



About Natalie Mitchell

For over a decade she has counseled both the healthy and those with Cancer on how to achieve prevention as well as recovery through optimized daily nutrition and diet. Natalie Mitchell is an international consulting Nutritionist specializing in life coaching for her clients through nutrition knowledge tailored for the needs of the human body as well as using nutrition as the spring board for powerful, mental messages.



CONTACT

Natalie Mitchell

Montreux, Switzerland

contact@cancercells.info