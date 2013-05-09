Eatible Delights Catering Announces New Summer Holiday Catering Menus

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Eatible Delights Catering is pleased to announce their new summer holiday catering menu. Eatible Delights Catering is now making it easier to host a summer holiday party by offering delicious catering menus that are sure to please everyone at the party.



There are plenty of reasons to host a backyard summer party, or maybe even a casual corporate picnic. There is Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and possibly a summer birthday, anniversary, bridal or baby shower. Any of these holidays or events would be a perfect occasion to have a catered party. Eatible Delights Catering also has a special Summer BBQ menu along with their Holiday menu to make the catering possibilities endless. Hosting an outside baby shower during the summer can be time consuming and stressful. Worrying about the guest list, invitations, party favors, decorations, and all the planning that goes into hosting a very special event like this can be demanding and it would be nice to not have to worry about the food and beverages.



Catering an event allows the host to enjoy the party to the fullest. It can be a difficult task to prepare all the food, serve the guests, baking any hot food in the oven (which can make the kitchen even hotter than it needs to be), offer appetizers, beverages, and finally dessert. Then the clean up is a different story. That adds a whole other dimension to the stress of the event. Catering the party will take all of this this work away from the host and allow the event to be as beautiful and relaxing as it was meant to be. For catering in Bucks County, call Eatible Delights Catering today to see a full menu that is sure to please for any occasion. It will take the party to the next level and allow the host to enjoy and relax as much as the guests.



About Eatible Delights Catering

When it comes to catering in the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area Eatible Delights Catering provides full services for every event imaginable. They have been able to share with those their talents and delicious cuisines no matter how large or small the occasion is. They have a vast pallet of different cuisines such as BBQ, Bourbon Street, to Holiday specials, the menu is forever changing to cater to one’s needs. The Eatible Delights Catering caters in PA know that some people have specific tastes or certain needs and they have no problem customizing catering services.



To learn more visit http://www.eatibledelights.com