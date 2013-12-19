Eatible Delights Catering Has a Variety of New Holiday Menus

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The holidays are a wonderful time of year. Families and friends all gather together for the holidays. There is something to be said about getting everyone together and recapping what happened over the year. Of course, no holiday party is complete without a great selection of food and desserts. Preparing an elegant spread for a holiday party, especially depending on the number of guests, can be a daunting task. Thankfully, Eatible Delights Catering has developed a number of great holiday menus. Now, the host of the party can focus on what is most important during the holidays, enjoying their time with family and friends.



Eatible Delights Catering has been serving the greater Philadelphia area for years. The professionalism, care, and craftsmanship at Eatible Delights Catering have allowed them to grow into one of the premier caterers in Philadelphia. This season, Eatbile Delights Catering has created a variety of delicious holiday-themed menus.



The Arizona Christmas menu is only $27 per person. The Arizona Christmas menu features beef brisket, roast pork, chocolate cake, and much more. Eatible Delights Catering is also offering the Charlie Brown Special. This menu features chicken tenders, Swedish meatballs, cheesy macaroni, and a variety of cookies. Plus, the Charlie Brown Special is priced at just $18 per person. Next on the list of holiday menus is the Nat King Cole menu. Customers who choose the Nat King Cole are going to get a southern barbeque style menu loaded with delicious options. The Nat King Cole includes BBQ ribs, chicken, cornbread, candied yams, triple layer chocolate cake, and sweet potato pie. Eatible Delights is happy to make special accommodations for all of their customers and are excited about making great food for the upcoming holiday parties.



About Eatible Delights Catering

When it comes to catering in the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area Eatible Delights Catering provides full services for every event imaginable. They have been able to share with those their talents and delicious cuisines no matter how large or small the occasion is. They have a vast pallet of different cuisines such as BBQ, Bourbon Street, to Holiday specials, the menu is forever changing to cater to one’s needs. The Eatible Delights Catering caters in PA know that some people have specific tastes or certain needs and they have no problem customizing catering services.



To learn more visit http://www.eatibledelights.com.