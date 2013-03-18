Eatible Delights Catering Has Just Announced New Reasons to Choose Breakfast Options for Corporate Catering Events

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Just about everyone is familiar with the old cliché that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Eatible Delights is informing potential customers about some non-traditional reasons as to why breakfast may be an ideal option for any catering event. Millions of Americans skip breakfast each day for a variety of reasons. Whether it’s due to time constraints or a means of dieting, breakfast is often pushed aside. However, skipping that morning meal may lead to a less productive physical and mental state. Also, dieters may be susceptible to increased hunger later in the day. That being said, Eatible Delights is now offering full-service breakfast catering in Bucks County.



Corporate catering is often viewed as being nothing more than a sandwich tray and a few two-liters in the conference room. Eatible Delights offers much more than a typical off-site caterer and breakfast is just the beginning. Employees may respond with more enthusiasm to a proper breakfast and a well-fed work force tends to be more productive. Breakfast catering can be a means to change the feel of a mundane corporate catering environment. Additionally, employees may be more excited about going to work if they know a spread of breakfast items is waiting through the doors.



Another reason to consider breakfast for a corporate catering event is cost. Oftentimes, a breakfast menu can be more affordable than lunch options. In fact, Eatible Delights is now offering breakfast options starting as low as $3.50 per person. Whether it is a hot or cold breakfast, Eatible Delights understands the importance of a well balanced meal in the morning. Corporate catering can be so much more than a sandwich tray and Eatible Delights believes breakfast is a step in the right direction.



About Eatible Delights Catering

When it comes to catering in the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area Eatible Delights Catering provides full services for every event imaginable. They have been able to share with those their talents and delicious cuisines no matter how large or small the occasion is. They have a vast pallet of different cuisines such as BBQ, Bourbon Street, to Holiday specials, the menu is forever changing to cater to one’s needs. The Eatible Delights Catering caters in PA know that some people have specific tastes or certain needs and they have no problem customizing catering services.



