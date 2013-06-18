Eatible Delights Catering Now Offering Breakfast Catering

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- Eatible Delights Catering is pleased to announce they are now offering breakfast catering. There are many different selections offered on the breakfast catering menu that is sure to please everyone.



Most people don’t think of catering for breakfast, but it is a very nice treat for friends, family, or employees. Eatible Delights Catering offers everything from full service to partial service catering. The full service includes set up, clean up, and staying there for the duration of the event. The partial service includes set up or drop off service. There are 13 selections to choose from on the breakfast catering menu ranging from pastries to hot breakfast selections. Eatible Delights Catering also offers add-on’s for an extra charge. There is a minimum of 20 people for an event and the prices range from as little as $3.50 per person to $27.50 per person.



Offering breakfast for employees is a nice benefit and starts the day off right. If breakfast is offered in the office, then employees will not have to leave the office to go get coffee or something to eat. It is also a nice way to show employees that their hard work and efforts are appreciated. It may also be nice to have a catered breakfast for occasions when there are visiting friends and family. Breakfast is a great to time gather everyone to talk about the day’s events. It may also be enjoyable to cater a breakfast for family and friends the day after a wedding, family reunion, or other special event. When people come in from out of town, having everyone gather for a breakfast is a nice way to say thank you for coming and talk about the special event that everyone took time away to attend. For catering in Bucks County, call Eatible Delights Catering to discuss the different menu options and prices.



About Eatible Delights Catering

When it comes to catering in the Philadelphia and Bucks County, PA area Eatible Delights Catering provides full services for every event imaginable. They have been able to share with those their talents and delicious cuisines no matter how large or small the occasion is. They have a vast pallet of different cuisines such as BBQ, Bourbon Street, to Holiday specials, the menu is forever changing to cater to one’s needs. The Eatible Delights Catering caters in PA know that some people have specific tastes or certain needs and they have no problem customizing catering services.



To learn more visit http://www.eatibledelights.com